It's God Vs. God In An Epic New DRAGON BALL SUPER CLIP

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Ahead of this month's release of Dragon Ball Super Part 1 on Blu-Ray and DVD, Funimation has released a new thrilling clip that features Goku and Beerus. Beerus thinks he has the upper hand on Goku with a few tricks, but Goku won't have it. When it comes down to it, it's just God vs God in a showdown in outer space.Dragon Ball Super Part 1 covers the Battle of the Gods arc, which, if you want to get caught up on everything. . . this is where you want to start! Check out the clip and all the story arcs below.Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67Filler | episode 68-70Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72Filler | episode 73- 76Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoingfans can ownPart 1 on July 25th, on Blu-ray and DVD With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?