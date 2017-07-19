It's God Vs. God In An Epic New DRAGON BALL SUPER CLIP
Ahead of this month's release of Dragon Ball Super Part 1 on Blu-Ray and DVD, Funimation has released a new thrilling clip that features Goku and Beerus. Beerus thinks he has the upper hand on Goku with a few tricks, but Goku won't have it. When it comes down to it, it's just God vs God in a showdown in outer space.
Funimation posted a new clip that pits Super Saiyan God Goku vs the God of Destruction Beerus. Hit the jump and check out the amazing clip!
Dragon Ball Super Part 1 covers the Battle of the Gods arc, which, if you want to get caught up on everything Dragon Ball Super. . . this is where you want to start! Check out the clip and all the story arcs below.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing
Dragon Ball Super fans can own Dragon Ball Super Part 1 on July 25th, on Blu-ray and DVD!
About Dragon Ball Super:
With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
