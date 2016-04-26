Check out some preview trailers for the all new Dragon Ball Super story line that launches on February 5th! Hit the jump and let us know what you think!

An all new Dragon Ball Super story line is coming on February 5th, 2017! In the new story, the universe(s) hang in the balance once again and it can only be saved in the tournament of power! Check out the preview trailers below and let us know what you think!



Subtitled episodes of Dragon Ball Super will and are currently available on FUNimationNow, Crunchyroll and Daisuki.net and don't forget to watch the simulcast episodes on streaming on Saturdays at 8:30 pm ET!





About Dragon Ball Super:



A new chapter of Dragon Ball Super arrives on February 5th, 2017! A new martial arts tournament between universes, the Tournament of Power, puts the survival of the universe on the line. Now 10 representatives must defend their universe in the ultimate challenge!