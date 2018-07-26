New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ DLC Stills And Trailers For Base Goku And Vegeta Released

Base Goku and Base Vegeta will soon be making their way to Dragon Ball FighterZ and these new images and trailers reveal a much more Akira Toriyama-esque design for the two warriors.





Of course, as we've been mentioning in every Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC article,



After being confirmed in the most recent issue of V-Jump Magazine, Arc System Works and Bandai are unleashing Saiyan Saga Vegeta and Saiyan Saga Goku in all their glory. Dubbed Base Goku and Base Vegeta, their special attacks include Kaio Ken, the Spirit Bomb, Exploding Wave and Galick Gun. Of course, as we've been mentioning in every Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC article, the 8 DLC characters for the game were leaked right after the game's launch, thanks to dataminers. To date, it's been 100% accurate, with only Cooler and Android 17 left to debut.



First up is the character reveal trailer for Goku.



Along with Vegeta, the base version of these characters will arrive in August. There's no specific date or price confirmed by Bandai Namco just yet, however past DLC characters were available for $5 USD.



Next up is the prince of all Saiyans, the mighty Vegeta. Goku has a long history of turning former enemies into friends and allies but the likes of Tien, Picollo and Yamcha pale in comparison to the competitiveness and challenging aspect of the relationship between Vegeta and Goku.







Many gamers are commenting that they're a little annoyed to see another version of Goku and Vegeta added to the game as Dragon Ball Super has added a ton of new characters to the game. Not to mention, there are still a few characters from Dragon Ball, DBZ and the movies that have yet to be added to the game. Many are hoping that a second season for the game will be announed that will have an all new slate of DLC additions.

Bandai Namco's official description for this version of Vegeta reads, "This version of Vegeta comes from his initial appearance where he traveled to attack Earth and retrieve the Dragon Balls with Nappa. Vegeta uses 'tricky' powers and techniques in battle in comparison to his Super Saiyan form. As an elite Saiyan warrior, Vegeta will not hesitate to destroy even weakened allies with his 'Galaxy Breaker' attack."

The Galick Gun was always a cool attack, however, as the series progressed Vegeta tended to rely more on his Final Flash attack. This is likely due to the long amount of time needed to charge up the Galick Gun attack. Still, the reveal so early in DBZ that Vegeta had an attack that could destroy a planet was a gamechanger.

The image above shows Goky making use of the Kaio Ken technique. Launching Kaio Ken will allow Goku to string multiple combos together. In addition, for each fallen ally, the Kaio Ken will increase its damage output by up to 3x.

