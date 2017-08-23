New DRAGON BALL SUPER Clip "Vegetas Training" Hits
Funimation has released a new clip "Vegetas Training". In the clip we see just how hard Vegeta really trains to become one of the strongest fighters in the universe! We then also see the sad fact that no matter how hard he trains, his wife is still way more powerful then he ever will be.
With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
