New DRAGON BALL SUPER ED To Premiere In July From Lacco Tower

J-rcok band Lacco Tower have revealed via Twitter that they will be singing a new Dragon Ball Super ending song that will premiere in July. This new ED will replace the popular Boogie Back from Miyu Inoue, which channels the very first ending for Dragon Ball Previously, Lacco Tower sung the third Dragon Ball Super ED song, Usubeni. The group's new song is titled Haruka.The new ED will premiere on July 01.According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.