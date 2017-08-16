New DRAGON BALL SUPER Interview With The Voice Of Genji From OVERWATCH
Funimation caught Gaku Space, the voice actor for Genji from Overwatch and brought us an exclusive interview with him! In the clip we get to see what made him such a big Dragon Ball fan. He is asked a variety of Dragon Ball related questions with some answers all the way from how his nephew watches it and how he loves the main character Goku!
Do you have a Dragon Ball fan story? Use the #ShareTheLegacy and share your personal Dragon Ball story!
Are you caught up to date with whats going in Dragon Ball Super? If not here is a little teaser for your viewing!
Dragon Ball Super Synopsis: With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
