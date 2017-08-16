Dragon Ball Super Headlines

New DRAGON BALL SUPER Interview With The Voice Of Genji From OVERWATCH

At the San Diego Comic Con of 2017, Funimation caught us an exclusive interview with Gaku Space, the voice of Genji from Overwatch. Hit the jump to watch why how he loves the Dragon Ball series!

NateBest | 8/16/2017
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Super"
Funimation caught Gaku Space, the voice actor for Genji from Overwatch and brought us an exclusive interview with him! In the clip we get to see what made him such a big Dragon Ball fan. He is asked a variety of  Dragon Ball related questions with some answers all the way from how his nephew watches it and how he loves the main character Goku!

Are you caught up to date with whats going in Dragon Ball Super? If not here is a little teaser for your viewing!




Dragon Ball Super Synopsis: With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
