New DRAGON BALL SUPER Poster Teases Yet Another New Transformation For Son Goku

Dragon Ball Super has seen a number of new Super Saiyan transformations. There was the Super Saiyan Red (or Super Saiyan God) which Goku achieved when six Saiyans gave him thier energy to battle Beerus in the Battle of Gods arc.
That was followed by the Super Saiyan Blue transformation, which Goku and Vegeta obtained after training under Whis. This was similar to the Super Saiyan Red transformation but didn't require other Saiyans to donate their energy. Goku would later take this form a step further by applying the Kaioken to Super Saiyan Blue in hist fight with Hit during the Universe 6 arc.
For the next Dragon Ball Super arc, an evil version of Goku attacked, with his own Super Saiyan god-ki form, Super Saiyan Rose. Future Trunks also returned during this arc and gained a new transformation after training with Vegeta in the hyperbolic time chamber that in terms of power, was just short of Super Saiyan Blue. This transformation would eventually be named Super Saiyan Anger or Super Saiyan Rage.
For the Tournament of Power, it seems Goku will need to achieve yet another level of "power" as a new transformation has been teased in the key visual below. Interestingly enough, Goku's hair hasn't changed, leading the DBZ fandom to speculate that he's achieved a Mystic form similar to Gohan.
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing
