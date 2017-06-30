New DRAGON BALL SUPER Promo Released As The Tournament Of Power Arc Truly Begins

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing