New DRAGON BALL SUPER Short Video "Reunion" Has Landed!

With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?

Funimation released the new official clip "Reunion". In the clip we see Krillin and Android 18 stuck in traffic on their way to one of Android 18's biggest match ever. The huge and big prize giving bingo tournament organized by Bulma for her birthday party! After renting out a whole luxury liner for her birthday, everyone is going to be there and wants to join in on this huge event!Here is the clip for your viewing! What do you think of renting out a luxury liner for a birthday? Would you do the same? Are you a fan of bingo? Has Dragonball Super been living up to your expecations? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!