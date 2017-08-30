New DRAGON BALL SUPER Short Video "Reunion" Has Landed!
Funimation released the new official clip "Reunion". In the clip we see Krillin and Android 18 stuck in traffic on their way to one of Android 18's biggest match ever. The huge and big prize giving bingo tournament organized by Bulma for her birthday party! After renting out a whole luxury liner for her birthday, everyone is going to be there and wants to join in on this huge event!
Funimation has released a new Dragon Ball Super Clip "Reunion" with a peek into what Krillin, Android 18, and some of the other characters of the series have been up to!
Here is the clip for your viewing! What do you think of renting out a luxury liner for a birthday? Would you do the same? Are you a fan of bingo? Has Dragonball Super been living up to your expecations? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]