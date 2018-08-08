New Interview With DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Director Tatsuya Nagamine Sheds Tons Of New Light





The interview with Nagamine is in Japanese but as always,

It seems the new characters appearing in the film have an important role to play. Members of Frieza's army, Lemo is a veteran while Cheyle is a newcomer, described as an emotional delinquent by Nagamine.



The director reveals that she assists Broly and that her actions have disastrous results. Nagamine stated that the likes the balance between the rookie and veteran members of Frieza's army but revealing any more details would venture into spoiler territory.

Sure, the Tournament of Power's final moment saw Vegeta gain a new transformation in Super Saiyan Blue Evolution but it seems this new found power still trails Goku. Per @Herms98's translation, Goku starts off the film pretty much a God and Vegeta is desperately trying to catch up.



The TV series explained that Goku wouldn't be able to control Ultra Instinct at will, so does the fact that Vegeta still trails behind Goku mean Goku can tap into Ultra Instinct Omen? Super Saiyan Evolution appeared to be more powerful than any other transformation Goku has in his arsenal that's not Ultra Instinct related so it will be interesting to see what Nagamine is describing.

It seems Frieza is still scheming and that he's aiming to surpass even the Omni-King. But first, he still has Goku and Vegeta to overcome, not to mention Beerus and Whis. It appears Broly is a key part in whatever Frieza's cooking up.



In translating Nagamine's words, @Herms98 writes, "This time Freeza shows particular growth. He wants to be on top, but is pondering how he can with Beerus and co. around. Is his ambition to defeat the Omni-King?! In Resurrection “F”, Freeza was at a huge disadvantage fighting on his own, but Nagamine says everyone should look forward to seeing how Freeza will oppose Goku and Vegeta this time around."

Every Dragon Ball fan knows that Broly was originally a non-canon movie character and that Akira Toriyama had no involvement with any of the Dragon Ball Z films. Broly was actually created by Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. Toriyama provided the original design for Broly but it was the film's director, Shigeyasu Yamauchi, who provided the back story. It turns out, Yamauchi si actually Nagamine's mentor.

