New PlayStation 4 Dualshock Controller Seems to Honor Goku

If you own a PlayStation 4 and a big fan of the Dragon Ball franchise, then maybe you should give this controller a second of your time.

We aren’t set to see more of Goku until the release of the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. However, if you can’t wait until his next big appearance, maybe you should pick up this impressive looking PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller.

The controller doesn’t have Goku’s face plastered all over it, thankfully, but it does come tricked out in his preferred color. The character’s primary garment is that of a suit-clad in sunset orange and blue, and that is the exact color of this new controller.

From what we’ve come to understand, the folks at PlayStation via Twitter made the big reveal along with pictures of the controller in question. We can say for certain that it does look wonderful and should fit perfectly when playing Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Bear in mind that PlayStation never said the controller is based on Goku or if it’s in any form of agreement with the creators. Still, whatever the case may be at this time, it’s pretty difficult not to look at this controller without thinking of Goku if you’re a fan of the character.

If you’re interested in owning this sunset orange PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller from Sony, then prepare yourself to spend $65 before tax. Yes, that’s quite a lot, but you know what they say, “when there’s a will, there’s a way.”

