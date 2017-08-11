No, Toei Animation's DRAGON BALL SUPER Is Not Ending In March

Some misinformation from a translator has spread across the Dragon Ball Super community, creating panic that the series is ending in March.

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 114)

In the online Dragon Ball Super fandom, the most respected content creator is arguably Geekdom 101, while the most valued translator is @Herms98 . If you cross-reference the two of them, you're bound to weed out any false rumors and mistranslated info about the Dragon Ball franchise. Case in point, a fan Q&A following the Salón del Manga fan convention in Barcelona, Spain featured Kimitoshi Chiokav(Dragon Ball Super director ep 1-46) and Hiroyuki Sakurada (curret Dragon Ball Super producer) fielding questions from the audience.One of the questions pertained to when Dragon Ball Super would be ending and the answer supplied indicated that it depended on the sale of merchandising and that manga creator Akira Toriyama does have ideas for where the series could be headed next. What was said next is what's caused the confusion. It was revealed that the Tournament of Power arc would not be ending until March. Some eager fans in the communitty rushed forward with a sloppy translation to spread the false news that the entire series would be ending in March. That's simply not the case. Geekdom 101 put the rumors to rest in the video below and the information was backed-up by what @Herms98 provided to Kanzenshuu.com