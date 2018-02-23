PSA: There's No New DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode This Week

Dragon Ball Super episode 128 left off with Goku and Jiren about to settle things once and for all. However, the DBZ fandom will have to wait an extra week to see how things play out.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 “Limits Super Surpassed! Ultra Instinct Mastered!!”



Ultra Instinct Mastered!? Goku’s power ascends!



The Tournament of Power rushes into Goku and Jiren’s final duel! The cornered Goku unconsciously awakens the power that slumbered deep within his body and his power level skyrockets! Thus, he draws closer to the ultimate battle form, Ultra Instinct!!



This week’s Jiren: Not ready to lose he releases his full strength! Goku’s rising power steals a smile from Jiren! In return, Jiren puts all of his hidden strength into his fists and strikes Goku! Will this be the deciding blow!?

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 128)

*series ends at episode 131

Ultra Instinct Goku appeared ready to square up with a fully-powered Jiren as the Tournament of Power entered its final moments. However, Dragon Ball fans will have to wait until March 4 for Episode 129 as the series is taking a 1-week break. Below, you can check out an episode description for the upcoming episode that teases that things might be settled between Universe 7's mightiest warrior and Universe 11's unbeatable Pride Trooper.There's only three episodes left until Dragon Ball Super concludes...Do you think they'll be a teaser at the end of Episode 131 for what comes next in the franchise?