Sean Schemmel Promises More DRAGON BALL Movies And Games In The Future

In the wake of the news that Dragon Ball Super is ending, Sean Schemmel has reassured fans that the series will live on in multiple movies and games.

Fans were distraught to learn that Dragon Ball Super would be ending at the end of March, with many panicing over what this would mean for the future of the Dragon Ball. Now, Sean Schemmel, the English voice of Goku, has reassured fans on Reddit that the Dragon Ball Franchise is far from over.



Schemmel was hosting an AMA over Reddit along with the voice of Vegeta, Chris Sabat when the topic of Dragon Ball Super ending was brought up. While expressing disappointment over the news, Schemmel appears more than confident that the Dragon Ball franchise will continue on in the form of games and movies.



"I'm sad about Super ending, but there will be more movies and video games. There will be more movies and video games. Trust me."



Schemmel's confidence is reassuring and the Dragon Ball franchise has seen a major resurgence in popularity over the last few years. This comment also suggests that the wheels may already be turning and that Toei has plans for multiple Dragon Ball movies. Regardless, fans have no shortage of Dragon Ball content and plenty to be excited about with FighterZ releasing to critical acclaim, as well as the new movie which will dive into the origins of the Saiyan's power. It's still an exciting time for Dragon Ball fans.



What do you guys think? Are you excited about the prospect of more Dragon Ball movies, or would you rather a new series?



Sound off below!



































































DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines