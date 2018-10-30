Seven Players Arrested for Cheating on DRAGON BALL Z: DOKKAN BATTLE

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle is one of the most popular mobile games in Japan, so it didn't come as a surprise to learn that players are cheating.

There’s a smartphone game in Japan that goes by the name, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and seven players were recently arrested for applying cheat codes to the game. These cheat codes allow for players to download paid content for free, and as expected, that didn’t sit well with the game’s developers.

According to the news report, one of the suspects arrested is a male high school student, but his name nor his age were not released to the press. Additionally, three other men who were implicated and arrested, are 44, 41, and 27 years old.

The police reported that of the seven individuals arrested, one of them is the seller of the cheat code app, another purchased it, while a third chose to sell information on a website where the app is available for download.

Two others will likely be charged for purchasing the information from the website in the coming days, and finally, another thief is accused of providing a proxy service that allows him to receive in-game payments from players.

We suspect that he sold several items at a lower cost than the default cost for quite some time.

Back in September of this, year, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle ceased from selling the Dragon Stones and Summoning Ticket in-game items due to recent Belgian laws where loot boxes are concerned.

For those who had no idea what is going on, loot boxes in video games are banned in Belgium, and any company that fails to comply will face stiff penalties. According to the Belgians, loot boxes are similar to gambling, therefore, it’s illegal.

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle was released in 2015 for iOS and Android in Japan. Namco Bandai Entertainment released an English version in the same year.