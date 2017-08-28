[SPOILER ALERT] DRAGON BALL Fans Lose It Over The Unexpected Death And Revival Of A Character We All Love
WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD.... PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN CAUGHT UP.
Heroes like Goku have died to save everyone lots of times but no one expected this to happen. Social Media has gone crazy over the death and revival of this hero in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super.
If you haven’t finished the 105th episode of Dragon Ball Super, then you should know it ends on a somber note. After duking it out with Ganos of Universe 4, Roshi finally knocks the fighter out of the Tournament of Power with one mighty Kamehameha. However the win had come at a huge cost. Right after the match finishes Roshi collapses and he’s got two feet in the afterlife by the time Goku reaches him. The Saiyan was able to use his god ki to resurrect Roshi, but the character’s momentary passing had fans all sorts of shook up and heart broken.
What did you think of the episode? Have you seen it? Did your heart stop for just a tiny bit until Goku saved Roshi? Give us your thoughts and reactions in the comments below!
As you can easily see in the series of images below, the fans were not prepared to say good bye to the beloved Master Roshi after him being around for so long. The fighter had just won one of his most grueling matches in the whole series, and Roshi’s victory barely overshadowed the inspirational speech he gave before plowing down Ganos. The touching battle plus Roshi’s sudden passing had fans reeling, and it was only thanks to Goku that the man survived.
