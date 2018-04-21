[SPOILERS] V-Jump Magazine Reveals DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ's Next DLC Character
The launch week for Dragon Ball FighterZ saw dataminers [CLICK THE LINK to see the other DLC fighters] comb through the game's files to zero in on the 8 DLC fighters that would be later added to the game. The dataminers predicted Bardock and Broly would be the first pair added to the game and pegged Merged Zamasu and Vegito as the next pair.
Yeah, it looks as if those dataminers were 100% correct. The first of two new DLC Dragon Ball FighterZ characters joining the roster after Bardock and Broly was previously leaked.
Well, the latest issue of V-Jump magazine confirmed that Merged Zamasu would be one of the two new fighters being added.
Check out 2 screenshots below.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]