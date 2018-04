[SPOILERS] V-Jump Magazine Reveals DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ's Next DLC Character

Yeah, it looks as if those dataminers were 100% correct. The first of two new DLC Dragon Ball FighterZ characters joining the roster after Bardock and Broly was previously leaked.

The launch week for Dragon Ball FighterZ saw comb through the game's files to zero in on the 8 DLC fighters that would be later added to the game. The dataminers predicted Bardock and Broly would be the first pair added to the game and pegged Merged Zamasu and Vegito as the next pair.Well, the latest issue of V-Jump magazine confirmed that Merged Zamasu would be one of the two new fighters being added.Check out 2 screenshots below.