The 100th Episode Of DRAGON BALL SUPER Had A Gut-Busting Homage To THE AVENGERS

During this past weekend's 100th episode of Dragon Ball Super, the Universe 6 saiayan Caulifla went Super Saiyan 2 in her bout with Goku but that only resulted in Kale going into a jealous rage and transforming into her Broly-like Super Saiyan form. Vegeta warned Goku not to take the Kale lightly but before going Super Saiyan Blue, Kale got her meaty paws on Goku and slammed him on the ground like a rag doll.

Kale Vs Goku lookin like Hulk Vs Loki from Avengers LMFAO pic.twitter.com/CrbQzPyGcK — SLO (@SLOplays) July 24, 2017

Of course, comic book readers and Marvel fans should immediately recognize the similarities between the Hulk and Loki fight from Joss Whedon's 2012 Avengers film. It looks like someone at Toei is a fan of the MCU films.

Eventually, Jiren, the strongest of Universe 11's Pride Troopers stepped in and knocked out Kale with one move, showcasing that he's on another level than the rest of the Tournament of Power's combatants. Be sure to check out the next episode of Dragon Ball Super which will be simulcast on Crunchyroll this Saturday. Perhaps we'll get that Jiren vs Hit fight that was teased in episode 99 but didn't happen?