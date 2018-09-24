This Fan-Made DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Film Delivers The Vegeta Everyone Craves

Vegeta's arc from DBZ to DB Super has seen the fierce Saiyan prince domesticated thanks to his peaceful life of training at Capsule Corp. However, MaSTAR Media's fan film returns him to his ruthless ways.

As Dragon Ball Super progressed, many longtime DBZ fans were disappointed to see Vegeta regulated to the rear, just a step ahead of the likes of Krillin, Picollo and the other Z-Warriors. These longtime fans remember when the two Saiyans first clashed and Vegeta was far stronger and how the Saiyan prince surpassed Goku again when Android 19 and 20 first emerged.



If you count yourself among the many Vegeta-stans, you'll definitely enjoy this fan film from MaSTAR Media, who attempts to predict what they think will occur when Dragon Bal Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on December 14 and in North America on January 16. Check it out and let us know what you think.



MaSTAR Media Fan-Film Description: As Goku and Vegeta spar, Frieza’s spaceship heads towards Earth. In his travels through space, Frieza stumbled upon the mighty warrior Broly. Broly’s father, Paragus, uses a device to control the limits of Broly’s insane power, and Frieza unleashes the titan on Goku and Vegeta. This is a 2 part series and the next episode will be out within 2 weeks! I will also be releasing both parts in Dub, coming soon!









