Toei And The Anime Voice Acting Communty Pay Tribute To Bulma Seiyu Hiromi Tsuru

Hearts around the world were broken this past Thursday when reports first surfaced that legendary siyu Hiromi Tsuru has shockingly passed away at the age of 57. Tsuru was best known for leading roles in Ranma ½, Anpanman, Ghost Sweeper Mikami, Trigun and the Metal Gear solid video game franchise. However, Tsuru was best known for her role as Bulman in the Dragon Ball franchise, a role that spanned 31 years. Authories revealed a few days ago that Tsuru died due to aortic dissection, an injury where a large blood vessel from the arota chamber tears, flooding the heart with blood.
Prolific voice actress Aoi Yūki also commented that she couldn't believe that Tsuru had passed away and that she wished her happiness in the next life.
Fairltail Elfman voice actor Hiroki Yasumoto stated, "I have no words. The voice that touched me since I was small..."
Mika Kanai (Nana, Hunter × Hunter), whose had a voice acting career as long as Tsuru also commented, "The news of Hiromi Tsuru's death, I can't believe it. My heart is ready to burst. I want to say a lot, but... praying..."
Maya Okamoto (Summer Wars) also expressed disbelief when the news first reached her ears, "I'm sorry... This is a bit too much of a shock... Please allow me to take today off of Twitter..."
The staff of Dragon Ball Super also expressed their dismay via Twitter, "We can't really find words. Ms. Tsuru conveyed a lot of courage and kindness. Thank you very much. We pray with all our hearts for your happiness in the next world."
Toei Animation's statement can be read below.
Funimation also issued a statement via the social media platform.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]