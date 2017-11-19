Toei And The Anime Voice Acting Communty Pay Tribute To Bulma Seiyu Hiromi Tsuru

Voice of Bulma Hiromi Tsuru has died of so far unidentified causes at the age of 57. This seems to be all the information available at the moment: https://t.co/lSZVxL4oK3 pic.twitter.com/UdBJ97xkzj — Mino (@AnormalMino) November 17, 2017

Prolific voice actress Aoi Yūki also commented that she couldn't believe that Tsuru had passed away and that she wished her happiness in the next life.

Fairltail Elfman voice actor Hiroki Yasumoto stated, "I have no words. The voice that touched me since I was small..."

Mika Kanai (Nana, Hunter × Hunter), whose had a voice acting career as long as Tsuru also commented, "The news of Hiromi Tsuru's death, I can't believe it. My heart is ready to burst. I want to say a lot, but... praying..."

Maya Okamoto (Summer Wars) also expressed disbelief when the news first reached her ears, "I'm sorry... This is a bit too much of a shock... Please allow me to take today off of Twitter..."

The staff of Dragon Ball Super also expressed their dismay via Twitter, "We can't really find words. Ms. Tsuru conveyed a lot of courage and kindness. Thank you very much. We pray with all our hearts for your happiness in the next world."

Toei Animation's statement can be read below.

RIP Hiromi, you will always be remembered. We love you forever. #OurBulma pic.twitter.com/GAxhxxx6GR — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 17, 2017



Funimation also issued a statement via the social media platform.