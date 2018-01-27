8 DRAGON BALL x Adidas Concepts That Are Far Superior To What The Three Stripes Company Produced

Anime Mojo first reported on a rumored collaboration between Toei and Adidas for a limited Dragon Ball inspired shoe line back in December and continued coverage through January until the 8th and final pair was revealed. Of the 8 shoes, the models selected for the crossover were the Yung-1, Zx 500 RM, Deerupt, Prophere, Ultra Tech, Kamanda and EQT Mid ADV.Aside from the EQT, these certainly aren't the most popular models currently offered by Adidas, at least not in the U.S. If you look on the feet of sneaker enthusiasts on either Coast, you'll see plenty of Yeezys, NMDs, Stan Smiths and Ultra Boosts. Sneaekerheads who first learned of the collaboration were probably hoping for the collection to be mostly comprised of one of these models rather than what Adidas is actually planning on delivering this Fall.As such, there have been several popular concept designers who have taken to social media to present from alternate designs that have caught the eye of even a few celebrities. To scroll through the designs, click the next button or click 'view list' to see them all at once.