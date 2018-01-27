8 DRAGON BALL x Adidas Concepts That Are Far Superior To What The Three Stripes Company Produced

Anime Mojo first reported on a rumored collaboration between Toei and Adidas for a limited Dragon Ball inspired shoe line back in December and continued coverage through January until the 8th and final pair was revealed. Of the 8 shoes, the models selected for the crossover were the Yung-1, Zx 500 RM, Deerupt, Prophere, Ultra Tech, Kamanda and EQT Mid ADV.
Aside from the EQT, these certainly aren't the most popular models currently offered by Adidas, at least not in the U.S. If you look on the feet of sneaker enthusiasts on either Coast, you'll see plenty of Yeezys, NMDs, Stan Smiths and Ultra Boosts. Sneaekerheads who first learned of the collaboration were probably hoping for the collection to be mostly comprised of one of these models rather than what Adidas is actually planning on delivering this Fall.
As such, there have been several popular concept designers who have taken to social media to present from alternate designs that have caught the eye of even a few celebrities. To scroll through the designs, click the next button or click 'view list' to see them all at once.
Shoe: Yeezy Boost 350 v2.0
Designer: Santiago "@navas_art" Navas
Before the first shoe from the Dragon Ball x Adidas collaboration leaked, color-blind artist Santiago Navas whipped up a few designs for the series using the Yeezys, the model made famous and created by rapper, Kanye West. Each new colorway in the 350, 350v2 and 750 model sells out in a matter of minutes, which might actually explain why Adidas DID NOT use this particular model- it certainly doesn't need any extra help or appeal to attract customers.
Shoe: Adidas x Pharrell Human Race NMD
Designer: Mikaël "@mikadololo" Eludut
A graphic designer based in France, Mikael is obviously a fan of the Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD line. This special and ultra-limited redesign of the NMD features a remixed cage and Ultra Boost technology. The first shoe featured a sock-like with the words Human on one shoe and Race on the other. Since then, the line became known as "Human Race" and there have been a multitude of colorways, all with different messages. The version below features takes inspiration from the namesake of the anime, featuring the 6-Star (the first Dragon Ball Bulma and Goku acquired after defeating Oolong) and 4-Star Dragon Balls (the Dragon Ball that Grandpa Gohan passed down to Goku and the one Gohan wore in his hat at the start of DBZ).
Shoe: Adidas x Pharrell Human Race NMD
Designer: Mikaël "@mikadololo" Eludut
Another Human Race NMD from Mikael, this one says Goku on one shoe and features Master Roshi's Turtle School logo on the other. The small picture of super saiyan Goku in the left insole is also a nice touch.
Shoe: Adidas x Pharrell Human Race NMD
Designer: Mikaël "@mikadololo" Eludut
The Prophere Cell-inspired design is one of the better concepts cooked up by Adidas but Adidas x Pharrell NMD is way better.
Shoe: Adidas x Pharrell Human Race NMD
Designer: Mikaël "@mikadololo" Eludut
It's hard to imagine the Majin Buu shoe cooked by Adidas selling out.
Shoe: Yeezy Boost 350 v2.0
Designer: Santiago "@navas_art" Navas
Santigao is back with another Yeezy Boost 350 v2 that features a young Goku blasting off a kamehameha wave where the usual colorway splash is found on the shoe upper.
Shoe: Adidas UltraBoost 4.0
Designer: Troy "@kickasso" Cole
"Kickasso" is the go-to customizer for NFL players when they want custom cleats. He also works on regular sneaks, as he displays a blacked-out pair of the Ultra Boost 4.0 with a kamehameha wave on one heel guard and Goku's flying nimbus on the other. Speaking of which, Nimbus hasn't been seein in Dragon Ball in a LONG, LONG time. It's one of those things that manga creator Akira Toriyama just simply forgot about.
Shoe: adidas mi EQT ADV
Designer: Anime Mojo
That's right. These Piccollo inspired kicks were designed by none other than yours truly using the Adidas Customizer app. It's a shame the most powerful, non-Saiyan Z-Fighter didn't get a pair of kicks off his own. Maybe in the next collaboration?