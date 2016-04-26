Check Out This New English Dup DRAGON BALL Z KAI: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Clip Featuring The Great Saiyaman!

FUNimation has released a new english dubbed clip for the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters on Adult Swim's Toonami. Hit the jump, check out the clip and let us know what you think!

FUNimation will soon be streaming Dragon Ball Z: Kai beginning in January on Toonami. To honor the upcoming launch, they've released a new english dub clip featuring Gohan, Trunks, Bulma, Vegeta, Goku, and King Kai! In the clip Gohan asks Bulma to remake the Great Saiyaman costume for an upcoming tournament that he thinks he'll easily win, but that is when others start joining the tournament as well.



The series will begin on Adult Swim's Toonami on January 7th, 2016. Don't forget to check it out!





About Dragon Ball Z: Kai:



Dragon Ball Z Kai (known as just Dragon Ball Kai in Japan) condenses the 1989-1996 Dragon Ball Z anime series to more closely follow Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga. The series features digital high-definition remastering, a re-recorded soundtrack, and select scenes updated with new effects or re-animated footage. The 2009-2011 run of Dragon Ball Z Kai covered from the Saiyan Saga to the Android Cell Saga. The series' second run aired from April 2014 to June 2015, and covered the Majin Buu Saga.