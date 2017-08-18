DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Adds Android 16, 17, 18 And Reveals SSB Goku And Vegeta

Goku Vegeta Fat Buu Cell Freieze Futuer Trunks teen Gohan Piccollo Krillin Android 16 Android 17 Android 18

The magazine also reveals new details on the game's Story Mode, which features a resurrected Android 16 who goes after the Z fighters for an undisclosed reason. That last bit of information revealed is that Android 17 and 18 will have a special combo attack in 3 vs 3 battles.



Dragon Ball FighterZ hits PS4, Xbox One and PC some time n 2018. A beta was announced for August but delayed until next month after greater-than-expected interest. Registration for the closed beta starts August 22 with the beta itself running from September 16 to 18.

