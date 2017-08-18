DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Adds Android 16, 17, 18 And Reveals SSB Goku And Vegeta

The latest issue of Jump Magazine has revealed three new fighters for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Anrdoid 16, 17, and 18 will be playable fighters, bringing the game's roster to 12. Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta were also revealed but its unclear if they're seperate characters or transformation. The Androids jjoin the previously announced playable fighters:
-
Goku
-
Vegeta
-
Fat Buu
-
Cell
-
Freieze
-
Futuer Trunks
-
teen Gohan
-
Piccollo
-
Krillin
-
Android 16
-
Android 17
-
Android 18
The magazine also reveals new details on the game's Story Mode, which features a resurrected Android 16 who goes after the Z fighters for an undisclosed reason. That last bit of information revealed is that Android 17 and 18 will have a special combo attack in 3 vs 3 battles.
Dragon Ball FighterZ hits PS4, Xbox One and PC some time n 2018. A beta was announced for August but delayed until next month after greater-than-expected interest. Registration for the closed beta starts August 22 with the beta itself running from September 16 to 18.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]