DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Majin Android 21 Revealed As Playable Character
V-Jump magazine continues to be the source for Dragon Ball FighterZ reveals as the latest issue includes a shocker that Android 21 will have a Majin form in the upcoming fighter from Arc System Works. In addition, this alternate form will also be a playable character.
Well, this is interesting. In addition to being a Red Ribbon android, 21 will also have a Majin form! DBZ fans are reeling at what this might possibly mean!
According to V-Jump magazine, Android 21 is the last base-game, playable character, meaning all new character announced after this point will be DLC. It also revealed that Android 21, in her base form, IS NOT playable.
In DBZ canon, Majin is a race, not something that an individual can be transformed into as some fans mistakenly believe was the case given the fact that Babidi transformed Vegeta into Majin Vegeta during the Buu saga. With virtually nothing known about Dragon Ball FighterZ's story mode, some fans are theorizing that Android 21 was never actually an android and was simply pretending to be one. To what purpose? That remains a mystery.
Whatever the case may be, this reveal certainly has the fandom excited and will serve as the final big reveal before the game's launch on January 26. A second Open Beta is slated to kick off later today.
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment x ARK SYSTEM WORKS 'new battle fight fight game finally opens at last. It is neither 2D nor 3D 【2.5D expression】 So super high-end animation expression, It is the ultimate [ultra high speed battle] which seems to be "Dragon Ball" exploding on the ground and in the air, A real full-battle fighting game of "Dragon Ball" still unprecedented is realized!
"Dragon Ball Fighters" released February 1, 2018! Reserved for acceptance!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]