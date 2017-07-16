DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Releases Its Reveal Trailer For Future Trunks
Bandai Namco, the distributer for ArcSystem Work's Dragon Ball FighterZ, has released an official reveal trailer for Future Trunks. This version of the character appears to be from his first introduction n Dragon Ball Z, so don't expect to see Super Saiyan Anger. In the reveal trailer, fans get to see a battle they've been craving for a long time- Vegeta vs his time-displaced, alternate dimension son.
After being revealed a few weeks earlier in Weekly Shonen Jump, an official reveal trailer for Future Trunks has been released for Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Future Trunks joins a confirmed roster that already includes Goku, Vegeta, teen Gohan, Cell, Freiza and Maijin Buu. Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated to hit retailer shelves in the first quarter of 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Trunks joins the fight! The time traveling warrior will be part of the roster in DRAGON BALL FighterZ when it arrives in EARLY 2018.
Closed Beta Registrations start on July 26, 2017 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Learn more about DRAGON BALL FighterZ here: http://bit.ly/2uoxTSc
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]