DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Releases Its Reveal Trailer For Future Trunks

Trunks joins the fight! The time traveling warrior will be part of the roster in DRAGON BALL FighterZ when it arrives in EARLY 2018.



Closed Beta Registrations start on July 26, 2017 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



Learn more about DRAGON BALL FighterZ here: http://bit.ly/2uoxTSc

Bandai Namco, the distributer for ArcSystem Work's, has released an official reveal trailer for Future Trunks. This version of the character appears to be from his first introduction n Dragon Ball Z, so don't expect to see Super Saiyan Anger. In the reveal trailer, fans get to see a battle they've been craving for a long time- Vegeta vs his time-displaced, alternate dimension son.Future Trunks joins a confirmed roster that already includes Goku, Vegeta, teen Gohan, Cell, Freiza and Maijin Buu. Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated to hit retailer shelves in the first quarter of 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.