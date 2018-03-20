DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Releases The Full Bardock Reveal Trailer
Bardock joins the fight!
After confirming Broly and Bardock as the first 2 of 8 planned DLC additions to the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster, Bandai Namco has released a character trailer teasing Badrock's moveset.
The latest character reveals for Dragon Ball FighterZ sees Bardock get his revenge on Frieza and even go Super Saiyan (as seen in the DBZ special, Bardock - The Father of Goku). In addition, the trailer also reveals that Broly and Bardock will officially join the FighterZ roster on March 28.
CLICK HERE to see the previously released trailer for Broly.
Goku’s family extends with Bardock. Expect a great dramatic scene between the Saiyan warrior and lord Frieza ;) Coming on March 28th in as a DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ
