DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ To Add Future Trunks From The Cell Games

The Future Trunks that appeared during the Cell saga of DBZ will be added to Arc System Works' highly-anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Advance copies of Weekly Shonen Jump have prematurely spoiled that Monday's issue of the shonen manga magazine is revealing that Future Trunks will be appearing in Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ.



The question now is whether he'll have blue or purple hair. In DBZ, Trunks appeared with purple hair but then inespicably had blue hair in Dragon Ball Super. There's a bit of fandom controversy over the change as the character's hair color is (obviously) indeterminable in Akira Toriyama's black-and-white manga. Rumor states that Toriyaman's notes for the animators always intended for Trunks' hair to be blue but an error was made and his hair came out purple. For whatever reason, his hair color was switched to blue for Dragon Ball Super, which was particularly improtant with the advent of Super Saiyan Blue- which sees Goku and Vegeta's hair turn blue instead of gold.



There's still no official release date for Dragon Ball FighterZ but an early beta is slated to go live later this Summer. Stay tuned for additional details.

