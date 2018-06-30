DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 To Introduce DRAGON BALL GT's Super Baby Vegeta

By now we should all know that Dragon Ball GT is no longer canon, and to some, that's a good thing. For all intent and purposes, Dragon Ball GT was a disaster, but it did have its moments of glory, but they are not a lot.



Probably the most memorable aspects of Dragon Ball GT, are a few characters and transformations, and that it, at least, from my point of view. Now, one of the most memorable characters found in Dragon Ball GT is Super Baby Vegeta.



The latest reports have shown that Super Baby Vegeta is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via Extra Pack #3. Interesting enough, when playing as this character, gamers can use his Revenge Death Ball attack, so that's great if you ask us.



"Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pack #3 is coming your way! Get ready for the awesome power of Super Baby Vegeta! Are you ready to take on this powerful opponent?" - Bandai Namco USA on Twitter.

Order Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 today! https://t.co/DSGgWFF3ca pic.twitter.com/mljZiK7trv — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2018

Who is Super Baby Vegeta?

You see, Baby Vegeta was created after the villain, Baby, went inside of Vegeta and took over his body and mind. That gave him access to all of Vegeta's impressive powers, and he used it to his advantage. Super Vegeta is basically Baby Vegeta after his followers transferred their powers into his body, and that's basically it about the character.



As for who Baby is, well, he's a Tuffle parasite who managed to restore his home planet. However, he's quite childish, therefore, getting him angry with taunts among other things is a sure way to force a mistake out of him.



Additionally, because the Saiyans destroyed the Tuffles hundreds of years ago, it makes sense for Baby to have a strong hatred for the race, especially Vegeta.

Is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 worth your time?

OK, so here's the thing. If you're looking for a quality Dragon Ball Z video game, we'd have to recommend playing Dragon Ball FIGHTERZ instead. It's a much better fighter, and not to mention, it consists of much of your favorite characters from Dragon Ball Super.



Furthermore, the game looks similar to the anime is a lot of ways instead of that blocky CGI animation that takes you out of the experience.