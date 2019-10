DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Will Be Getting Android 21 From DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Introduced in Dragon Ball FighterZ, Android 21 will be joining the fight in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as the next character in Ultra Pack 2! Can you match her intelligence in combat? #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/4qe3t1gATA — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) October 21, 2019







Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Bandai Namco has made a rather surprising announcement, by revealing that Android 21 — an original character from, as well as the game's main antagonist — will be joining the roster inAndroid 21 is actually an original character designed by Dragon Ball series creator AKira Toriyama, andwill be the first time she appears in any other game besides; the title she stems for.Bandai Namco revealed that Android 21 is the first character to joinas part of the game's Ultra Pack 2, although they didn't tell us exactly when the character will officially become available. We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for future announcements.Have a look: