DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Will Be Getting Android 21 From DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Bandai Namco has made a rather surprising announcement, by revealing that Android 21 — an original character from Dragon Ball FighterZ, as well as the game's main antagonist — will be joining the roster in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.
Android 21, from Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball Fighter~Z, is the latest character to join the roster in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.
Android 21 is actually an original character designed by Dragon Ball series creator AKira Toriyama, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be the first time she appears in any other game besides Dragon Ball FighterZ; the title she stems for.
Bandai Namco revealed that Android 21 is the first character to join Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as part of the game's Ultra Pack 2, although they didn't tell us exactly when the character will officially become available. We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for future announcements.
Have a look:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]