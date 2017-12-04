Dragon Ball Z Headlines

Dragon Ball Z Kai - Final Chapters Part 2 Home Release Coming Soon!

Dragon Ball Z Kai - Final Chapters Part 2 Home Release Coming Soon!

FUNimation announced that Dragon Ball Z Kai Final Chapters Part will be released soon on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Check out the details after the jump!

Taylor Beames | 4/12/2017
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z"
FUNimation has another great Dragon Ball related anime heading our way on May 23rd, 2017. With the announcement they also released a new trailer for the upcoming launch on home video.

Check out the trailer and the synopsis below and let us know what you think in the comment section! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.



About Dragon Ball Z Kai:

As Goku and Vegeta land blow after blow in their brutal duel, an enormous amount of energy is transferred to Majin Buu. And despite Gohan's valiant efforts, the monster reaches full power faster than anyone could have predicted. With the ancient evil awakened and free to wreak havoc across the planet, the Z Fighters must give everything they've got to put Buu back to bed for good.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC VOL. 5 Manga Review DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC VOL. 5 Manga Review
It's a familiar chapter in the Planet Namek saga of Dragon Ball Z. How does the full color version of the manga compare to the original black-and-white version and the anime? Find out after the jump.
DRAGON BALL Z KAI: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part One Coming Soon From FUNimation DRAGON BALL Z KAI: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part One Coming Soon From FUNimation
Dragon Ball Z Kai and the latest tournament is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Hit the jump, watch the new trailer and check out all the details!
This Live-Action DRAGON BALL Z Fan Teaser Is Actually Pretty Good This Live-Action DRAGON BALL Z Fan Teaser Is Actually Pretty Good
Check out this two-minute teaser for a live-action Dragon Ball Z fan film from Argentinian director Esteban Aduriz. There's also concept art during the end credits for both the Saiyan and Namek sagas.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]