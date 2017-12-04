Dragon Ball Z Kai - Final Chapters Part 2 Home Release Coming Soon!

Related Headlines

DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC VOL. 5 Manga Review It's a familiar chapter in the Planet Namek saga of Dragon Ball Z. How does the full color version of the manga compare to the original black-and-white version and the anime? Find out after the jump.

DRAGON BALL Z KAI: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part One Coming Soon From FUNimation Dragon Ball Z Kai and the latest tournament is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Hit the jump, watch the new trailer and check out all the details!