Dragon Ball Z Kai - Final Chapters Part 2 Home Release Coming Soon!
FUNimation has another great Dragon Ball related anime heading our way on May 23rd, 2017. With the announcement they also released a new trailer for the upcoming launch on home video.
FUNimation announced that Dragon Ball Z Kai Final Chapters Part will be released soon on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Check out the details after the jump!
Check out the trailer and the synopsis below and let us know what you think in the comment section!
About Dragon Ball Z Kai:
As Goku and Vegeta land blow after blow in their brutal duel, an enormous amount of energy is transferred to Majin Buu. And despite Gohan's valiant efforts, the monster reaches full power faster than anyone could have predicted. With the ancient evil awakened and free to wreak havoc across the planet, the Z Fighters must give everything they've got to put Buu back to bed for good.
