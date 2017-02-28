DRAGON BALL Z KAI: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part One Coming Soon From FUNimation
The upcoming Dragon Ball Z Kai release from FUNimation will take place on April 25, 2017. To commemorate the occasion they've released a new trailer. The retail cost for the DVD will be about $50 while the Blu-ray will cost a touch more at $55.
Dragon Ball Z Kai and the latest tournament is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Hit the jump, watch the new trailer and check out all the details!
In Dragon Ball Z Kai, its been seven years since Cell was defeated and life has returned to normal or as normal as it can get. Goku is off training in the other world while others have been led down different paths. Krillen is now married and Gohan is trying to navigate his way through the merciless challenge that is High School. However, things are about to change with a new World Martial Arts Tournament. Goku and the Z Fighters will reunite in the tournament and go head to head with the best fighters the world has to offer!
About Dragon Ball Z Kai:
Seven years of peace have passed since Cell’s defeat, but the new World Martial Arts Tournament will bring Goku and the Z Fighters back together just in time to face a new threat—the evil wizard Babidi and the monstrous Majin Buu!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]