DRAGON BALL Z KAI: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part One Coming Soon From FUNimation

Related Headlines

This Live-Action DRAGON BALL Z Fan Teaser Is Actually Pretty Good Check out this two-minute teaser for a live-action Dragon Ball Z fan film from Argentinian director Esteban Aduriz. There's also concept art during the end credits for both the Saiyan and Namek sagas.

Goku Seiyuu Masako Nozawa Sets 2 Guinness World Records Masako Nozawa has voiced Goku for over three decades, since 1986's Dragon Ball. But it's her time as the "video game" voice of the saiyan warrior that's earned her 2 spots in the Guinness Book of World Records.