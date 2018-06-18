DRAGON BALL Z KAI's Replacement POP TEAM EPIC Gets First Promo

Dragon Ball Z Kai is over and done on Toonami, and with that comes its replacement in the form of Pop Team Epic. Unexpected, but it's what we need right now.

If you’re a huge fan of Toonami, then chances are you’d be super surprised by the announcement via Adult Swim that Pop Team Epic could replace Dragon Ball Z Kai. By just the posters alone, this new show doesn’t seem that impressive, but then Toonami went ahead and released a promo.

From what we have seen, Pop Team Epic appears as if it could be a worthy replacement of Dragon Ball Z Kai, but that’s just views from the surface. First, we’d have to watch the debut episode to decide whether or not this series is actually worth our time.

Now, I’ve never watched Pop Team Epic, but from what I’ve learned, it’s been streaming on FunimationNow and Crunchyroll for quite some time. the series is filled with profanity and other forms of adult-related content, which is why it’ll air at midnight on Adult Swim.

Here’s a description of the show:

"Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that’ll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you’re ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

Also, if you’re interested, the following is Adult Swim’s lineup for June 30th, 2018:

10:30p – Dragon Ball Super 11:00p – My Hero Academia 11:30p – FLCL: Progressive 12:00a – Pop Team Epic 12:30a – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders 1:00a – Hunter x Hunter 1:30a – Black Clover 2:00a – Naruto: Shippuden 2:30a – Space Dandy 3:00a – Cowboy Bebop 3:30a – Lupin the 3rd

The entire lineup looks like a lot of fun and should be a boon for any Adult Swim fan who are looking for some interesting shows to watch.