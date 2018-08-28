DRAGON BALL Z X ADIDAS Majin Buu Sneakers Receive A Possible Release Date
Earlier this year fans got their first look at the Majin Buu sneakers in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z x Adidas collaboration. We now have a closer look at the sneakers as well as a potential release date. Read on for more details!
Following the first look at the Dragon Ball Z x adidas Majin Buu sneakers from earlier this year, rumors have spread of a potential release for the shoes! Hit the jump to get a closer look at the sneakers!
The sneakers have a pinkish suede upper and rippled black sole as a nod to the character Buu’s coloring, the shoe also boasts a variety of direct references to the character and anime. Some of the key touches include Buu’s gold demon mark on the heel, his name in Japanese Kanji and Katakana on the outsole and a nod to his eventual pal Mr Satan on the inside of the tongue tag. A Dragon Ball Z-branded insole completes the shoe.
The Kamanda Majin Buu sneakers have been rumored to release in October of this year with a price tag of $130 USD, likely to be offered in special packaging much like the other characters’ sneakers. Check out the instagram post down below with the rumors!
What are your thoughts on the shoes? Are you a fan of the shoes? Which pair are you most excited for? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!
