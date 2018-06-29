DRAGON BALL Z's Entire Cell Saga Gets The Sweded Treatment

Inspired by the 2008 film Be Kind Rewind, recreating movies and trailers using limited resources was all the rage a few years ago and the two main perpetrators were Cinefix.

The trend of making Homemade trailer remakes may have fallen to the wayside but Mega64 is trying to bring it back. After sweding the Frieza saga 4 years ago, they're back and tackling the entire Cell saga - in 5 minutes, to boot! Check out the video below.



That Picollo costume, though!



Whether you find it funny or not, you'll never be able to look at Cell's base form again without seeing a Spalding basketball!





