Goku Seiyuu Masako Nozawa Sets 2 Guinness World Records

Masako Nozawa has voiced Goku for over three decades, since 1986's Dragon Ball. But it's her time as the "video game" voice of the saiyan warrior that's earned her 2 spots in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Masako Nozawa has voiced Goku for roughly 31 years, since 1986, but it's her role as Goku's voice in the various Dragon Ball Z video game adaptations that have secured her not one but TWO spots in the Guinness Book of World Records. At a special press conference, Nozawa was honored as the "the voice actor who's voiced the same character in a video game for the longest period" and the dubious honor of "longest video game voice acting career." This past October sawy Nozawa voice Goky in various Dragon Ball video games for an unprecedented 23 years and 218 days. The ceremony was held at Bandai Namco on Tuesday. At the event, Nozawa stated, "I'm glad I was healthy. I wouldn't be able to continue without [my] health, so I'm reflecting on that deeply now."



Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama couldn't attend but delivered the following message to Nozawa. "Congratulations on getting Guinness World Records in two categories! I feel a bit proud when I think, 'It's only a little, but do I also have a connection to the records?'"



In addition to Goku, Nozawa also provides the voices for Gohan, Goten and Bardock.

