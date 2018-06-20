Here's a Look at Mr. Satan's Original Sketches in DRAGON BALL Z

Make no mistake, we've all come to love the current look of Mr. Satan, the true savior of Earth and the most powerful man in the universe. But what if he had a different design?

The decades of watching Dragon Ball Z has transformed many viewers of the series into huge fans of Mr. Satan. This man is very cunning and loves the attention he gets from the world. Everyone believes he’s the best fighter to ever live and the most powerful at that.

In truth, Mr. Satan is only human, an elderly man with a fluffy hair and a mustache. The thing is, he didn’t always look like that in the mind of Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z.

Just recently, an image was released on Twitter showing several sketches of Mr. Satan. At the left side, we get to see two different looking faces of what he could have looked like in the anime, and you know what? We’re happy Toriyama went with the current design.

We understand that Mr. Satan was a bit taller than the final design, but that’s not a concern in the slightest.

Today in the Nearly Complete Works of Toriyama: Mister Satan rough sketches. He's a bit taller than he would later become, but it didn't take Toriyama long to zero in on the final design for Earth's true savior. https://t.co/jDx6MbV9ew pic.twitter.com/bxcPUENGLg — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 19, 2018

Interested in watching Dragon Ball Super?

The series is currently being aired on Adult Swim, and guess what? The voice over is in English, and we know many of us tend to prefer the English dubbed version of Dragon Ball Super due to the iconic voice cast of Goku and Vegeta.

Now, if you prefer the Japanese voice-over, that’s not a problem because it’s available for streaming on Funimation and Amazon Video. Bear in mind that the Japanese version is complete while the English version is still far from reaching the end.

Dragon Ball Super isn’t as good as Dragon Ball Z, but for what it offers, it’s OK. You’ll definitely find several reasons to like it. Hopefully, things improve greatly in the future.