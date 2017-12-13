Hit, Goku Black And Beerus Join DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Early looks at the latest Shueisha's V Jump magazine have revealed three new Dragon Ball Super characters joining the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Much to the delight of Dragon Ball Super fans, 3 more fighters join Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' highly-anticipated upcoming Dragon Ball Z, 3 vs 3 fighter.
Universe 6 assassin Hit, God of Destruction Beerus and the evil Goku Black from the Future Trunks timeline are joining the game as base characters. Goku Black will be in his Super Saiyan Rose form and also comes with a special assist character, Zamasu. As previously reported, there will be 8 additional DLC characters added to the game after launch. All three of these charactes were thought to be likely candidates for these DLC slots so it's a pleasant surprise to see that they're included in the base game.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is confirmed for release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). There's an Open Beta that's also slated to take place before release but Bandai Namco has yet to announce an official date. Hopefully they give proper notice so gamers and DBZ fans can plan accordingly.
The current playable roster includes:
-
Goku
-
SSJB Goku
-
Teen Gohan
-
Mystic Gohan
-
Vegeta
-
SSJB Vegeta
-
Future Trunks
-
Gotenks
-
Freeza
-
Cell
-
Krillin
-
Piccolo
-
Android 18 (with Android 17)
-
Android 16
-
Yamcha
-
Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu)
-
Majin Buu (fat/innocent)
-
Kid Buu (evil)
-
Nappa (with saibamen)
-
Ginyu (with Ginyu Force)
-
original character, Android 21
-
Hit
-
Goku Black (with Zamasu)
-
Beerus
