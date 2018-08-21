Impressive DRAGON BALL SUPER Animator Shares Sketch of Son Goku

If you're looking for a new anime animator to become obsessed with, then we'd like to introduce Yuya Takahashi. His recent work is solid proof of his talents.

Yuya Takahashi is a talented artist and animator who is getting a lot of love, and it has much to do with his work on Dragon Ball Super. It should come as no surprise that fans stand firmly behind him, and his recently released sketch solidifies this fact.

His new sketch is all about giving fans a look at four different designs of Son Goku. The sketch was first shared on Twitter, and from what we can tell, fans are quite pleased with the outcome, as do we.

Now, the first design looks very similar to the one in Dragon Ball Super, while the second, which is located at the top-left resembles one of the Goku designs in Dragon Ball Z. Pushing forward to the third design located at the bottom-right, we can see that this one comes directly from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film.

The final one, then, is also from Dragon Ball Z, though we can’t tell the year. It should be noted that our assessment is based on our own opinion, therefore, the chance of us being wrong is not farfetched.

After looking at these new designs, you may end up becoming a huge fan of Yuya Takahashi, and that’s fine. To see more of his work, you only need to watch the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie in the distant future to get more than a treat because he’s the main designer.

Description of the movie:

"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."