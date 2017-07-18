Piccolo And Kirllin Confirmed For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Prepare to blast away opponents with a Special Beam Cannon or a Destructo Disc! A scan from an upcoming issue of V-Jump has made its way online a few days early, spoiling that Krilling and Piccolo will be the next two characters announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Following the reveal of Future Trunks at EVO, a manga scan has revealed that Piccolo and Krillin will also be playable in Dragon Ball FighterZ.
The news comes as Future Trunks was just revealed this past weekend at the EVO Fighting Game Championships at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, NV. Pro gamers went hands on with Dragaon Ball FighterZ for the first time and reportedly came away very impressed.
With the two longstanding DBZ warrior additions, the 9-playable characters for the game's Closed Beta in August is set. The full list of characters are:
Registration for the Beta will begin on July 26.
-
Goku
-
Vegeta
-
Teen Gohan
-
Future Trunks
-
Piccolo
-
Krillin
-
Cell
-
Frieza
-
Fat Buu
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]