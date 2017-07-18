Piccolo And Kirllin Confirmed For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Following the reveal of Future Trunks at EVO, a manga scan has revealed that Piccolo and Krillin will also be playable in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Prepare to blast away opponents with a Special Beam Cannon or a Destructo Disc! A scan from an upcoming issue of V-Jump has made its way online a few days early, spoiling that Krilling and Piccolo will be the next two characters announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ.



The news comes as Future Trunks was just revealed this past weekend at the EVO Fighting Game Championships at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, NV. Pro gamers went hands on with Dragaon Ball FighterZ for the first time and reportedly came away very impressed.



With the two longstanding DBZ warrior additions, the 9-playable characters for the game's Closed Beta in August is set. The full list of characters are:

Goku Vegeta Teen Gohan Future Trunks Piccolo Krillin Cell Frieza Fat Buu

Registration for the Beta will begin on July 26.