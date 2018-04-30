Popular Taiwanese Baseball Team Plans to Play in Dragon Ball Z Attire

You may not know this, but Taiwan loves baseball. It’s one of the country’s favorite sports, and we expect this to continue for quite some time. Do you know what else Taiwan loves? That’s right, Dragon Ball Z.



Chinatrust Brothers, which is one of the most popular pro teams in the country, has decided to wear Dragon Ball Z themed uniforms in their games with the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions, which will take place on May 5 and 6.



Here’s the thing, this is probably the first time in anywhere that a professional team is making plans to wear a Dragon Ball Z uniform instead of the regular ones. To make things even more interesting, the team has decided to change the “Brothers” moniker for these games to “BrotherZ.”



The awesomeness doesn’t end there as voice actors for Dragon Ball Z in Taiwan are planning to make an appearance. Furthermore, the idea is to also have limited edition Dragon Ball merchandise on sale at the event.



"It is said that someone once witnessed Shenlong at the Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung. This time Goku and his companions used the Dragon Ball radar to find the last dragon ball and hidden it in the intercontinental stadium in Taichung somewhere. The martial arts congress is also about to be launched here,” according to Brothers.tw from Google Translate.



It should be a lot of fun watching baseball players dressed in Dragon Ball Z gear. It goes to show how popular the show is, and despite the shortcomings of Super, fans are still excited.

