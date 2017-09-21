The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Teaser Trailer For Story Mode Hypes "A Forbidden Story"

The Red Ribbon army has been menacing Goku for decades, going all the way back to the start of Akira Toriyaman's early days on the Dragon Ball manga. As Goku progressed through life, going from an incredibly short pre-pubescent kid smaller than Krillin to the world's strongest grandfather that we currently watch on Dragon Ball Super, Dr. Gero's paramilitary faction has continuously plagued Goku and the rest of Z-Fighters time after time.



It seems they're at the center of the Story Mode for Arc System Works' highly-anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ's fighting game. A new Red Ribbon Android will somehow take Android 16 on a dark path that pits him against his one-time allies. The teaser trailer also shows what appears to be robot doppelgangers of the Z-Fighters terrorizing the Capsule Corp. HQ campus in West City.



Stay tuned for the release of the full trailer which should hopefully shed more light on the game's Akira Toriayma-supervised original story.



Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated to hit the PS4, Xbox One and PC in February 2018.









