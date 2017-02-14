This Live-Action DRAGON BALL Z Fan Teaser Is Actually Pretty Good
A live-action fan teaser titled, Dragon Ball Z: Legendary Warrior has surfaced online from Argentinian director Esteban Aduriz. According to his LinkedIn profile, Aduriz has a backgrond in Audiovisual and digital VFX for television and advertising. His skills are definitley on display here as the short teaser is a step above similar effortst that were produced in the last few years.
Check out this two-minute teaser for a live-action Dragon Ball Z fan film from Argentinian director Esteban Aduriz. There's also concept art during the end credits for both the Saiyan and Namek sagas.
Curiously, while the video states that the teaser is a prelude to a feature film, there's no kickstarter, patreon or other crowdfunding campaign accompanying the video. Perhaps this is a labor of love that Aduriz intends to finish on his own dime? If so, it will be interesting to see if Toei allows the project to move forward.
