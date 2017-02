This Live-Action DRAGON BALL Z Fan Teaser Is Actually Pretty Good

A live-action fan teaser titled, Dragon Ball Z: Legendary Warrior has surfaced online from Argentinian director Esteban Aduriz. According to his LinkedIn profile, Aduriz has a backgrond in Audiovisual and digital VFX for television and advertising. His skills are definitley on display here as the short teaser is a step above similar effortst that were produced in the last few years.Curiously, while the video states that the teaser is a prelude to a feature film, there's no kickstarter, patreon or other crowdfunding campaign accompanying the video. Perhaps this is a labor of love that Aduriz intends to finish on his own dime? If so, it will be interesting to see if Toei allows the project to move forward.