Tien And Yamcha Join DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ In The Latest Character Trailers

Yamcha's bringing his Wolf Fang Fist and Yamcha's powering up the Tri Beam Cannon in the latest character trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The game may be called Dragon Ball FighterZ but it's definitely taking its ques from Dragon Ball Super, not DBZ. Following the reveal of Golden Frieza and Super Saiyan God Vegeta and Goku, the latest trailer for the highly-anticipated game reveals Yamcha and Tien, wit the latter rocking his new DB Super attire.



In addition, Chiaotzu will be a support character for Tien, similar to how Android 17 will assist Android 18 in battle. Does that give Tien an edge or will he be slightly underpowerd to balance out his secondary character?



Reports from various gamers lucky enough to get into the closed beta for Dragon Ball FighterZ reveal a general consensus that Android 18 is a bit slower than the other fighters. Time will tell whether the same holds true for Tien.



Check out the trailer below and try to figure out your 'Main' team for Dragon Ball FighterZ's launch in February.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]