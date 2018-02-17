V-Jump Magazine Confirms DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ's First Two DLC Characters
Spoilers from an upcoming issue of V-Jump magazine are floating around Twitter this AM, revealing a number of interesting DBZ details (including the first look at a Mastered Ultra-Instinct Goku). For Dragon Ball FighterZ gamers, an interesting tidbit is the confirmation that the game's first two DLC roster additions are Goku's father, Bardock, and Broly.
It was previously confirmed that Dragon Ball FighterZ would receive 8 DLC characters. Dataminers believed they'd unearthed these additional characters during the game's launch week? Were they correct?
The magazine confirms that Bardock will also be able to go Super Saiyan briefly, as part of his "Revenger Assault" attack as seen in the 2011 "What-if" short anime film, Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock. That film saw Bardock survive Frieza's destruction of Planet Vegeta and go on to achieve Super Saiyan.
Dataminers confirmed during Dragon Ball FighterZ's launch week that Broly and Bardock would be the first two DLC characters added to the game, and that the 8 characters would be added in pairs. With this confirmation, it looks as if the next two characters to be added will be Vegito and Merged Zamatsu.
