Vegeta Doesn't Trust The New And Revived Lord Frieza In DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY

If anyone thought Frieza would have given up his old ways after regaining his life at the end of Dragon Ball Super, well, think again. Unlike most, Vegeta is one of the few who still doesn't trust him.

At the end of Dragon Ball Super, the unthinkable happened when Frieza aided Goku and Android 17 in putting an end to Jiren’s assault. His actions caused the team to win the Tournament of Power, and ultimately, he regained his life.

Now, knowing the long history between Frieza, Goku, and Vegeta, it was clear that Frieza’s return wouldn’t sit well with some characters, and that Frieza himself would seek revenge against the Saiyans, still.

We’ll definitely get more insight into this when the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie comes around. The latest bit of information states that Vegeta doesn’t trust his revived nemesis, therefore, fans should expect a possible one-on-one combat between the two.

"Vegeta: the proud Saiyan prince" blah blah etc, then at the end it says he feels the post-ToP revived Freeza is a threat. Freeza's bio likewise notes that he's patiently waiting to take his revenge on Goku. https://t.co/cDUv2YHHso pic.twitter.com/fVYxm4Fz45 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 10, 2018

As for Goku, well, Frieza is still plotting his revenge, though we doubt much will come of it due to Broly being a major factor. All three men will have to come together in order to bring Broly to his knees, and from what we have seen in the trailer, he comes off as more powerful than Jiren.

We should point out that the Dragon Ball Super epilogue shows Frieza sitting on his iconic floating chair while speaking to what appears to be hundreds of goons. It’s safe to say that our favorite villain will attempt to conquer the universe again, but surely he will need to get stronger.

He’s not on the same level as Goku and Frieza anymore, therefore, training, getting stronger, and possibly unlocking a new form is Lord Frieza’s only hope.