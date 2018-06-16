Chako Abeno's Spinoff Manga TRINITY SEVEN: LIESE CHRONICLE Has Ended

Chako Abeno announced on Twitter on Friday that the July issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine published the 16th and final chapter of Abeno's Trinity Seven: Liese Chronicle spinoff manga.

The spinoff story centers on Lieselotte Sherlock, an evil mage from the original manga. Abeno launched the manga in February 2017 and Kadokawa will publish the manga's third compiled volume on July 9.

Abeno previously worked on the manga adaptations of the multimedia project sola, AQUAPLUS' visual novel White Album, and her original series Welcome to Wakaba-soh. Broccoli Books licensed sola for North American release in 2007 and released the first volume before shutting down in 2008. Yen Press acquired the rights to Welcome to Wakaba-soh in 2008 and released both volumes of that series. Abeno drew the manga adaptation of Gakuto Mikumo's Dantalian no Shoka light novel series.





The July issue of Monthly Dragon Age also teased that Kenji Saito and Akinari Nao's main Trinity Seven manga will have a "super important announcement" in the magazine's next issue on July 9. The manga will also have a color opening page in the issue, and will feature on the front cover.

Saito and Nao launched the original manga in Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on February 9 and will publish the 19th volume on July 9. The manga has more than 3 million copies in print. The manga has also inspired the Trinity Seven: Levi Ninden spinoff manga, which ran from November 2015 to December 2016.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016.