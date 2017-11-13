EROMANGA-SENSI OVA Announced For 2018 At Fan Event

One of the more divisive animes of the Spring 2017 season will be receiving new material in 2018 by way of OVA. The news was confirmed at the Eromanga Fes! fan event this past weekend.

Oreimo duo Tsukasa Fushimi and Hiro Kanzaki return in 2013 with another sister-love light novel series which was adapted for anime by A-1 Pictures from April to June 2017, totalling 12 episodes. The story follows a high school student named Masamune Izumi who writes a light novel series that illustrated by the mysterious, Eromanga Sensei- an illustrator who never reveals his face. Or should I say "her" face as Izumi inadvertently discovers one day that Eromanga Sensei is none other than his younger sister.



The series had many similarities to the pair's most popular work, Oreimo, which follows a high-school brother and sister who fight like cats and dogs until the former finds a hentai DVD inside of what was suppoused to be a magical girl blu-ray.



An ongoing manga adaptation of Eromanga Sensei began publication in Dengeki Daiohi in May 2014 and released its seventh volume this past October.



You can check out the announcement trailer for the OVA below. Additional information about the additional episode will be released at a later date.







DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]