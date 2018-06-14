TRINITY SEVEN Is Teasing A Super Important Announcement on July 9

The manga will also have a color opening page in the issue, and will feature on the front cover.

Saito and Nao launched the manga in Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. The 18th compiled book volume on February 9 was published by Kadokawa and 19th volume will be published on July 9. The manga has more than 3 million copies in print. The manga has inspired spinoff manga, including Trinity Seven: Liese Chronicle and Trinity Seven: Levi Ninden. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on May 22.