TRINITY SEVEN Is Teasing A Super Important Announcement on July 9
Trinity Seven finished airing on December 2014, however, the Monthly Dragon Age magazine has revealed that Kenji Saito and Akinari Nao's Trinity Seven manga will have a 'super important announcement'.
The manga will also have a color opening page in the issue, and will feature on the front cover.
Saito and Nao launched the manga in Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. The 18th compiled book volume on February 9 was published by Kadokawa and 19th volume will be published on July 9. The manga has more than 3 million copies in print. The manga has inspired spinoff manga, including Trinity Seven: Liese Chronicle and Trinity Seven: Levi Ninden. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on May 22.
The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016.
Crunchyroll also began streaming the Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film in March 2017. The film opened in Japan in February 2017.
