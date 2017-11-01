FUNimation Headlines

FUNimation Launches Their SimulDub of ACCA: 13-TERRITORY INSPECTION DEPT. TODAY!

Details released about FUNimation's debut of ACCA: 13-TERRITORY INSPECTION DEPT. including a list of the series' English audio cast!

Don't miss FUNimation's launch of their simulDub of ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. TODAY, January 26th, at 9:30 p.m. ET.  A new episode will be added each week!

This season's Natsume Ono manga adaptation will be available in English audio, and FUNimation has listed the series' cast in preparation for its release. 

CHARACTER CAST
Jean Otus Austin Tindle
Lotta Otus Alexis Tipton
Nino Christopher Bevins
Grossular Ian Sinclair
Lilium Jason Liebrecht
Spade Mark Stoddard
Pastis Aaron Roberts
Pine Chris Rager
Mauve Rachel Robinson
Rail Aaron Dismuke
Moz Sarah Wiedenheft
Atri Alex Moore
Keli Anastasia Muñoz
Knot Josh Grelle
Owl Sonny Strait
Pochard Charlie Campbell
Eider Carli Mosier
Grus Philip Weber
Rail’s Partner Marcus Stimac
 
CREW  
ADR Director Christopher Bevins
Script J. Michael Tatum
ADR Engineer Matt Grounds

About the series: 
Jean Otus, commonly known as “Jean the Cigarette Peddler,” is one of the most cunning agents working for the unified group known as “ACCA.” In a kingdom split between 13 regions, ACCA serves to maintain the peace. Those working in the syndicate consider it their life and purpose. But Jean is monitored by gazes, rumors, and…snack time. Slowly, his life is swallowed up into the world’s conspiracies!
