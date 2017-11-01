FUNimation Launches Their SimulDub of ACCA: 13-TERRITORY INSPECTION DEPT. TODAY!

Don't miss FUNimation's launch of their simulDub of ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. TODAY, January 26th, at 9:30 p.m. ET. A new episode will be added each week!
This season's Natsume Ono manga adaptation will be available in English audio, and FUNimation has listed the series' cast in preparation for its release.
|
CHARACTER
|
CAST
|
Jean Otus
|
Austin Tindle
|
Lotta Otus
|
Alexis Tipton
|
Nino
|
Christopher Bevins
|
Grossular
|
Ian Sinclair
|
Lilium
|
Jason Liebrecht
|
Spade
|
Mark Stoddard
|
Pastis
|
Aaron Roberts
|
Pine
|
Chris Rager
|
Mauve
|
Rachel Robinson
|
Rail
|
Aaron Dismuke
|
Moz
|
Sarah Wiedenheft
|
Atri
|
Alex Moore
|
Keli
|
Anastasia Muñoz
|
Knot
|
Josh Grelle
|
Owl
|
Sonny Strait
|
Pochard
|
Charlie Campbell
|
Eider
|
Carli Mosier
|
Grus
|
Philip Weber
|
Rail’s Partner
|
Marcus Stimac
|
|
CREW
|
|
ADR Director
|
Christopher Bevins
|
Script
|
J. Michael Tatum
|
ADR Engineer
|
Matt Grounds
About the series:
Jean Otus, commonly known as “Jean the Cigarette Peddler,” is one of the most cunning agents working for the unified group known as “ACCA.” In a kingdom split between 13 regions, ACCA serves to maintain the peace. Those working in the syndicate consider it their life and purpose. But Jean is monitored by gazes, rumors, and…snack time. Slowly, his life is swallowed up into the world’s conspiracies!
