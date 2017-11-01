FUNimation Launches Their SimulDub of ACCA: 13-TERRITORY INSPECTION DEPT. TODAY!

CHARACTER CAST Jean Otus Austin Tindle Lotta Otus Alexis Tipton Nino Christopher Bevins Grossular Ian Sinclair Lilium Jason Liebrecht Spade Mark Stoddard Pastis Aaron Roberts Pine Chris Rager Mauve Rachel Robinson Rail Aaron Dismuke Moz Sarah Wiedenheft Atri Alex Moore Keli Anastasia Muñoz Knot Josh Grelle Owl Sonny Strait Pochard Charlie Campbell Eider Carli Mosier Grus Philip Weber Rail’s Partner Marcus Stimac CREW ADR Director Christopher Bevins Script J. Michael Tatum ADR Engineer Matt Grounds

Don't miss FUNimation's launch of their simulDub of ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. TODAY, January 26th, at 9:30 p.m. ET. A new episode will be added each week!See the announcementThis season's Natsume Ono manga adaptation will be available in English audio, and FUNimation has listed the series' cast in preparation for its release.About the series:

Jean Otus, commonly known as “Jean the Cigarette Peddler,” is one of the most cunning agents working for the unified group known as “ACCA.” In a kingdom split between 13 regions, ACCA serves to maintain the peace. Those working in the syndicate consider it their life and purpose. But Jean is monitored by gazes, rumors, and…snack time. Slowly, his life is swallowed up into the world’s conspiracies!