INTERVIEWS WITH MONSTER GIRLS Gets English Dub Cast Thanks To FUNimation Entertainment

Check out pics and bios of the new English dub cast for INTERVIEWS WITH MONSTER GIRLS, along with news about airings of the Manga series in English

The new English dub cast for Interviews with Monster Girls was announced on Tuesday by FUNimation Entertainment!

You can check out pics and bios of the cast members below:





The dub will premier on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST, and you can catch it streaming on Crunchyroll in Japanese with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.



You can catch the manga series being The cast will be under the direction of ADR director, Jad Saxton, ADR engineer, James Baker, writer, Kristen McGuire, and mixing engineer, Adrien Cook.The dub will premier on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST, and you can catch it streaming on Crunchyroll in Japanese with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.You can catch the manga series being released in English by Kodansha Comics! About the story:

Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name “demi-humans.” Ever since he's discovered the “demis,” one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these demis, who include a rambunctious vampire, a bashful headless girl, and a succubus, have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How to handle a classroom full of them?!