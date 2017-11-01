INTERVIEWS WITH MONSTER GIRLS Gets English Dub Cast Thanks To FUNimation Entertainment

The new English dub cast for Interviews with Monster Girls was announced
on Tuesday by FUNimation Entertainment!
You can check out pics and bios of the cast members below:
The cast will be under the direction of ADR director, Jad Saxton, ADR engineer, James Baker, writer, Kristen McGuire, and mixing engineer, Adrien Cook.
The dub will premier on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST, and you can catch it streaming on Crunchyroll in Japanese with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.
You can catch the manga series being released
in English by Kodansha Comics! About the story:
Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name “demi-humans.” Ever since he's discovered the “demis,” one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these demis, who include a rambunctious vampire, a bashful headless girl, and a succubus, have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How to handle a classroom full of them?!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]